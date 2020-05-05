FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Microsoft Co. Issued By Griffin Securities (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Griffin Securities boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Microsoft in a report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now forecasts that the software giant will post earnings of $5.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.68. Griffin Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra increased their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $178.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,356.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

