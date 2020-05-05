FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NOG. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

NOG stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. Northern Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 801,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $481,127.40. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,820,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,385,742 shares of company stock worth $10,912,379.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 82,729 shares during the period.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

