FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Issued By G.Research

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) – Equities research analysts at G.Research lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Rockwell Automation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 30th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the industrial products company will earn $7.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.90. G.Research has a “Sell” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s FY2021 earnings at $7.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.59.

ROK stock opened at $187.92 on Monday. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $209.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $65,413.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,303 shares of company stock worth $1,286,852. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.