FY2020 EPS Estimates for AVITA MED LTD/S ADR Lowered by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.44). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AVITA MED LTD/S’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

RCEL has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded AVITA MED LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVITA MED LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AVITA MED LTD/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Shares of RCEL opened at $5.66 on Monday. AVITA MED LTD/S has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.22 and a current ratio of 15.36. The firm has a market cap of $609.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackcrane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 4th quarter valued at $49,936,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

