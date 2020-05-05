FY2020 EPS Estimates for Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banco Santander in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the bank will earn $0.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Santander’s FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

SAN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

