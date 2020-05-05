FY2020 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Microsoft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now forecasts that the software giant will post earnings of $5.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.60. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra raised their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $178.84 on Monday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,356.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.72 and its 200-day moving average is $159.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after buying an additional 1,055,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

