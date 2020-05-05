FY2020 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Cut by Analyst

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $1.25 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $0.40 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of New Gold from $0.85 to $0.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.94.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $0.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in New Gold by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Gold by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

