FY2020 EPS Estimates for Oshkosh Corp Reduced by Dougherty & Co (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a report released on Thursday, April 30th. Dougherty & Co analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the company will earn $3.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.35. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2021 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. CSFB decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

NYSE:OSK opened at $62.53 on Monday. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day moving average of $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

In other news, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $915,580.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,511.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $12,171,042.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,650,403.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

