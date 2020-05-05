FY2020 EPS Estimates for Profound Medical Corp (TSE:PRN) Raised by Analyst

Profound Medical Corp (TSE:PRN) – Raymond James lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.80) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.87).

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.48) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.70 million.

Profound Medical stock opened at C$17.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.34. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$27.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.12. The firm has a market cap of $322.27 million and a PE ratio of -9.48.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases.

