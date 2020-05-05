FY2020 EPS Estimates for QCR Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of QCR in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QCR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 18.89%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of QCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. QCR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $29.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.15. QCR has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average of $37.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of QCR by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 115,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 64,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of QCR by 4,573.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 59,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QCR by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,669,000 after purchasing an additional 49,235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,105,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter worth $1,922,000. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

