Gartner (IT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gartner (NYSE:IT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Gartner to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gartner to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IT stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.99 and a 200-day moving average of $139.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.48. Gartner has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $171.77.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IT. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gartner from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins acquired 1,725 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

