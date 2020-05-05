GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.20 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.95. GATX has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

In other GATX news, VP Amita Shetty sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $390,171.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GATX from $88.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

