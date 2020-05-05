GCP Student Living PLC (DIGS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.58 on June 8th

GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS) declared a dividend on Friday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Monday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DIGS stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 127.60 ($1.68). The stock had a trading volume of 414,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,258. GCP Student Living has a 1-year low of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 212.50 ($2.80). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 127.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 174.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $580.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GCP Student Living in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on the stock.

About GCP Student Living

GCP Student Living plc was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long-term dividends with RPI inflation-linked income characteristics.

