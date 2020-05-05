General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $2,779,941.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,276 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,696.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $61.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

