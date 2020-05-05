Gentherm (THRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Gentherm has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gentherm to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

THRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.