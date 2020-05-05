Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Holdings Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 16,067.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,345 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $12,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $411,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,440,568.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,103 over the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

NYSE GL opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.19. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

