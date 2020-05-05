Glu Mobile (GLUU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Glu Mobile to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Glu Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 133.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 516,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $3,802,661.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Puneet Kedia sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $28,869.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 950,647 shares of company stock valued at $6,807,865 in the last ninety days. 6.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLUU. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $7.50) on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

