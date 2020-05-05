Gray Television (GTN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Gray Television has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.78 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gray Television to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gray Television stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GTN shares. ValuEngine lowered Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Gray Television from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

