Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Acquires 664 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG opened at $115.77 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $289.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.54 and a 200-day moving average of $120.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.