Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Hain Celestial Group to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Hain Celestial Group has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.62-0.72 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.64-0.74 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hain Celestial Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.51. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,814. Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Boever bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $149,881.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,881. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAIN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.42.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.