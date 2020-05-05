Hancock Whitney Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $319.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

HWC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE HWC opened at $20.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $44.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $5,178,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

