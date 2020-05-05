Head to Head Analysis: Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) and Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS)

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) and Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Baudax Bio and Catasys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baudax Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Catasys 0 0 3 0 3.00

Baudax Bio presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 315.34%. Catasys has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.91%. Given Baudax Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baudax Bio is more favorable than Catasys.

Profitability

This table compares Baudax Bio and Catasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A Catasys -73.11% N/A -116.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Baudax Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Catasys shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Baudax Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.8% of Catasys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baudax Bio and Catasys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A ($3.48) -0.90 Catasys $35.10 million 13.43 -$25.66 million ($1.15) -24.13

Baudax Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Catasys. Catasys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baudax Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Baudax Bio beats Catasys on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

There is no company description available for Baudax Bio Inc.

Catasys Company Profile

Catasys, Inc. provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services. The company's OnTrak solution includes medical and psychosocial interventions; and a proprietary Web based clinical information platform and database, psychosocial programs, and integrated care coaching services. Its OnTrak solution combines medical and psychosocial treatments with elements of traditional disease management, case management, and ongoing member support to help organizations treat and manage populations struggling with substance dependence, depression, and anxiety to improve their health and thereby decrease their health care costs. Catasys, Inc.'s OnTrak solution includes various components, such as identification of impactable members, member engagement, enrollment/referral, provider network, outpatient medical treatment, outpatient psychosocial treatment, care coaching, monitoring and reporting, and proprietary Web-based clinical information platform. The company was formerly known as Hythiam, Inc. and changed its name to Catasys, Inc. in March 2011. Catasys, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

