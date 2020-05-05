HedgeTrade Hits Market Capitalization of $634.29 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00024692 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $634.29 million and $518,693.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006433 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003557 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000514 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001961 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00049766 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.