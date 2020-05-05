Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) Given Neutral Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €32.13 ($37.36).

Get Hellofresh alerts:

Shares of ETR HFG traded up €0.60 ($0.70) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €32.98 ($38.35). The company had a trading volume of 1,206,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. Hellofresh has a twelve month low of €8.00 ($9.30) and a twelve month high of €36.16 ($42.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and a PE ratio of -531.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €28.10 and its 200-day moving average is €21.85.

About Hellofresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hellofresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellofresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.