Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HLF opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.46. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $50.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.19.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

