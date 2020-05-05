Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 64.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,465.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 15,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

