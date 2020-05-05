Hess (HES) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hess (NYSE:HES) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Hess to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HES stock opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 21,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $1,223,623.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,439,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $292,437.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,582 shares of company stock worth $17,382,169 over the last ninety days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

