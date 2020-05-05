Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In other news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

HRC stock opened at $105.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.93. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.50.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $723.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.