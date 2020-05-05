Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,303 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 5.1% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $80,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.93. 311,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,151,311. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.13 and a 200-day moving average of $219.53. The stock has a market cap of $234.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

