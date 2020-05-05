Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $56,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 103,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

Home Depot stock opened at $221.84 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.53. The company has a market cap of $234.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

