Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.1% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $221.84 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The company has a market cap of $234.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

