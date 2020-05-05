Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stake Lessened by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 3.7% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $221.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.53. The firm has a market cap of $234.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

