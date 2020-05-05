HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCXF) vs. Forescout Technologies (OTCMKTS:FSCT) Head-To-Head Review

HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCXF) and Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get HTC alerts:

This table compares HTC and Forescout Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HTC N/A N/A N/A Forescout Technologies -35.19% -114.68% -29.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HTC and Forescout Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HTC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Forescout Technologies $336.80 million 4.65 -$118.54 million ($2.58) -12.31

HTC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Forescout Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HTC and Forescout Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HTC 0 0 0 0 N/A Forescout Technologies 0 8 3 0 2.27

Forescout Technologies has a consensus target price of $35.90, indicating a potential upside of 13.00%. Given Forescout Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Forescout Technologies is more favorable than HTC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of Forescout Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Forescout Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Forescout Technologies beats HTC on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc. provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network. The company's software products include CounterACT, Extended Modules, CounterACT Virtual Appliance, CounterACT Enterprise Manager Virtual Appliances, SilentDefense, and SilentDefense Command Center; and hardware products comprise hardware that is for use with CounterACT or SilentDefense, CounterACT Appliances, and CounterACT Enterprise Manager Appliances. Its products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of IoT devices connected to organizations' networks. Forescout Technologies, Inc. sells its products and services through distributors and resellers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for HTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.