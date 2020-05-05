Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.50 ($50.58).

Shares of BOSS stock traded down €1.15 ($1.34) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €22.78 ($26.49). The stock had a trading volume of 728,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.11 ($22.22) and a twelve month high of €65.18 ($75.79). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 8.05.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

