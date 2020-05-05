Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €43.50 ($50.58).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

ETR:BOSS traded down €1.15 ($1.34) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €22.78 ($26.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.11 ($22.22) and a one year high of €65.18 ($75.79). The business’s 50-day moving average is €23.93 and its 200-day moving average is €37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.