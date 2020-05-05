i3 Verticals (IIIV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect i3 Verticals to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.91-0.97 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.91-$0.97 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. i3 Verticals’s revenue was down 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect i3 Verticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Shares of IIIV traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.34. 482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,927. The stock has a market cap of $633.11 million, a PE ratio of -67.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IIIV. KeyCorp dropped their price target on i3 Verticals from $38.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson upgraded i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.