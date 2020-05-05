IAA (NYSE:IAA) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in IAA by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in IAA by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period.

NYSE:IAA opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.50. IAA has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $51.74.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.11 million. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IAA will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens decreased their price objective on IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

