Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 38.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.56 million. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18. Iamgold has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $4.16.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Iamgold in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Iamgold in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

