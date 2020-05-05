Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.32-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $180-220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.06 million.Ichor also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.32-0.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICHR. DA Davidson cut shares of Ichor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ichor from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Ichor from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ichor has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.19 million, a P/E ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 2.60.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.19 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ichor will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $412,661.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

