IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for IGM Financial in a report released on Thursday, April 30th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.67. Desjardins also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IGM. Scotiabank dropped their price target on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IGM Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities lowered IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

TSE:IGM opened at C$28.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$20.96 and a 52-week high of C$40.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 3.48.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$823.55 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 72.12%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

