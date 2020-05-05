IMI (LON:IMI) Price Target Lowered to GBX 800 at CSFB

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price objective decreased by CSFB from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CSFB currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IMI. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,340 ($17.63) to GBX 1,110 ($14.60) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 925 ($12.17) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 990.67 ($13.03).

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 785.50 ($10.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 770.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,016.14. IMI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 619.80 ($8.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a GBX 26.20 ($0.34) dividend. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $14.90. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. IMI’s payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

In related news, insider Daniel Shook sold 5,170 shares of IMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.38), for a total transaction of £40,791.30 ($53,658.64). Insiders have bought a total of 41 shares of company stock worth $38,052 over the last 90 days.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

