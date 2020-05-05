Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €22.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €22.00 ($25.58) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($23.84) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €19.64 ($22.84).

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

