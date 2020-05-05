Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €16.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($23.84) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €19.64 ($22.84).

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a one year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

