Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) versus Synaptics (OTCMKTS:SYNA) Critical Survey

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) and Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Synaptics and Infineon Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics 2 2 6 0 2.40 Infineon Technologies 1 4 2 0 2.14

Synaptics presently has a consensus price target of $67.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.99%. Given Synaptics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Synaptics is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Synaptics and Infineon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics -1.16% 15.92% 7.55% Infineon Technologies 10.36% 11.71% 7.53%

Risk & Volatility

Synaptics has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Synaptics and Infineon Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics $1.47 billion 1.43 -$22.90 million $2.50 24.77 Infineon Technologies $9.06 billion 2.41 $981.71 million $1.00 17.49

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Synaptics. Infineon Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synaptics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Synaptics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Infineon Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Synaptics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synaptics beats Infineon Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The company also provides TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad; AudioSmart personal voice and audio solutions; VideoSmart single-chip 4K UHD media processors for TVs, set-top boxes, and over-the-top streaming devices; and ImagingSmart solutions. In addition, it offers TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers; and consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products. The Industrial Power Control segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs, driver ICs, IGBT modules and stacks, and silicon carbide MOSEFTs and modules for electric vehicle charging stations, energy distribution, home appliances, industrial drives, industrial robots, industrial vehicles, renewable energy generation, and traction. The Power Management & Multimarket segment offers control ICs, customized chips, discrete low-voltage and high-voltage power MOSFETs and driver ICs, GPS low-noise amplifiers, MEMS and ASICs for pressure sensors and silicon microphones, radar sensor ICs, RF antenna switches and power transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and transient voltage suppressor diodes for use in cellular infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, DC motors, various components, Internet of Things, LED and conventional lighting systems, mobile devices, and power management. The Digital Security Solutions segment provides contact-based, contactless, dual interface, and embedded security controllers for authentication, automotive, government identification document, healthcare card, Internet of things, mobile communication, payment system, mobile payment, ticketing, access control, and trusted computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

