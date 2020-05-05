Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IEA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,076. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

