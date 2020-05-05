Inseego (INSG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Inseego to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INSG opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. Inseego has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Inseego from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Inseego from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Inseego from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, National Securities raised Inseego from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

