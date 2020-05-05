Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.02-1.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. Insperity also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.19-3.86 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Insperity has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.80.

NSP traded up $4.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.13. 23,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,516. Insperity has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $144.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.88.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Insperity had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 202.04%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $106,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

