Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.19-3.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.54. Insperity also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.19-3.86 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Insperity from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.80.

NYSE:NSP opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. Insperity has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $144.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Insperity had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 202.04%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $106,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

