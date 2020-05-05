Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 190.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,732 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,310 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

