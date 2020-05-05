Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lessened by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.2% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $243.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

